VP Rodríguez Presents Economic Recovery Figures to Venezuela’s Parliament

This Tuesday, March 22, during a special session of the National Assembly, the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, presented a report detailing the nation’s economic recovery during the year 2021, summarized below:

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Welcomes New Ambassador of Trinidad & Tobago (+Nicaragua)

• Venezuela’s liquid income increased 137.9% in 2021. In 2021, “Venezuela’s liquid income reached the amount of $1.8 billion,” said Rodríguez from the Federal Legislative Palace, headquarters of Venezuela’s National Assembly.

• Venezuela remains one of the countries with the least inequality, maintaining its Gini coefficient below 39%.

• “Venezuela overcame hyperinflation,” Rodríguez said. “The program of Guaidó and the United States had led to the fact that, in January 2019, monthly inflation was 197%, the maximum of the economic and financial suffocation against Venezuela. In the month of February of 2022, inflation closed at 2.9%, marking six months with single-digit inflation.”

• In 2021, 22% of the capacity of the electrical system was recovered, 18% of the capacity of the water distribution system, 19% of natural gas distribution, and 39% of gasoline distribution.

• Rodríguez also noted that the export of unconventional products increased by 76%. “This led ECLAC [Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean], in its 2021 report, to place Venezuela as one of the leading exporting countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, occupying eighth place.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela’s Tax on Foreign Currency Transactions Starts Monday

The vice president said that, although the year 2021 represented the beginning of the recovery, “there is still a long way to go,” and expressed her gratitude to the public sector workers whose efforts led to improvements in services, and increased oil production.

Featured image: Speech by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez during the delivery of the 2021 Annual Report. Photo: Vice Presidency of Venezuela.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.