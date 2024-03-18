As part of the comprehensive migration agreement signed between Venezuela and Mexico, a total of 80 Venezuelan migrants returned to Venezuela through the Vuelta a la Patria program.

The Conviasa Embraer-190 passenger jet bringing the repatriated Venezuelans landed this Friday, March 15, at the Simón Bolívar International Airport, in La Guaira state, and became the first return operation of the year for the Vuelta a la Patria program.

“Welcome to the homeland!… Thanks to President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, we welcome with joy our compatriots, who join the effort for the prosperity of our country, which is overcoming illegal aggressions and sanctions,” wrote on social media the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil.

Nos conmueve profundamente ver y escuchar las historias de nuestros compatriotas que regresan a Venezuela llenos de esperanza, sabiendo que cuentan con el apoyo incondicional de nuestro presidente @NicolasMaduro. Este regreso se hace realidad gracias al Plan Vuelta a la Patria,… pic.twitter.com/iXto1NwrW8 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) March 16, 2024

Vice minister for Latin America Rander Peña announced that the compatriots arrived in Venezuela thanks to the “wings of Conviasa,” an airline that despite unilateral coercive measures continues to “make dreams come true.”

Peña highlighted that more than 900 thousand Venezuelans have been reinserted into the “economic and social activity of the country,” thanks to the Vuelta a la Patria program.

This humanitarian Plan began in 2018 in response to the situation of vulnerability that thousands of Venezuelans suffered abroad. Instead of getting a better life abroad, they have faced harassment, abuse, exploitation, xenophobia, and criminalization.

It is worth remembering that at the beginning of March, Foreign Minister Gil signed a comprehensive migration agreement with his Mexican counterpart Alicia Bárcena.

Within the VIII summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) framework, both governments agreed to “guarantee the protection and dignified treatment of all Venezuelans.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DZ

