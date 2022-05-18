Who is Guaidó’s Cousin Who Proposed to Assassinate Maduro in a Meeting with Trump?

Juan Víctor Salcedo Márquez, Juan Guaidó’s cousin who suggested to Donald Trump a plan to kidnap and assassinate President Nicolás Maduro, manages a production company called Qta. 14, which was established in Boston in 2018. This was reported by the Venezuelan investigative news website La Tabla.

El #primodeGuaidó, Juan Víctor Salcedo Márquez, que presentó a Trump el plan para secuestrar-asesinar al presidente Nicolás Maduro, tuvo como actividad principal la de organizador de espectáculos en EEUU. En 2018 anunció la creación, en #Boston, de la productora "Qta. 14". pic.twitter.com/0pbLrhGrBV — La Tabla (@latablablog) May 16, 2022

Salcedo, a cousin of the self-proclaimed “interim president” Juan Guaidó, works as a concert promoter in Massachusetts metropolitan area in the United States. Salcedo has organized gigs with the likes of Desorden Público, Caramelos de Cianuro, Frank Quintero, Nacho, and presentations by “comedians” such as Chataing and El Conde del Guacharo.

La Tabla’s report states that the name of the company was taken from the Quinta 14 house where Guaidó’s cousin lived in the eastern part of La Guaira state of Venezuela, before the December 1999 landslide.

Guaidó’s cousin was singled out for managing a hefty amount of resources of unspecified origin since 2019. That same year, Salcedo was appointed as head of a London-based company called Fivendes. This company took part in Guaidó’s failed attempt to enter Venezuela through the Colombian border. Until February 2018 Salcedo was a tour guide at the Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park.

President Nicolás Maduro has recently called for an investigation into the plot to assassinate him, that was revealed in former US Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper. Esper revealed the plot in his book A Sacred Oath, and Salcedo is featured there.

Featured image: Juan Víctor Salcedo Márquez, cousin of Juan Guaidó, sits on the right hand side of Carlos Vecchio, Guaidó’s “ambassador” to the US, during a Trumpt-Guaidó meeting at the Oval Office of the White House. Photo: White House.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

