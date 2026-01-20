On Monday, January 19, Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez led a working meeting with the mining and basic industry sector to advance the recovery of the national steel complex, the reactivation of industrial plants, and the improvement of workers’ quality of life.

“We are making an effort to restore economic stability,” Rodríguez stated, emphasizing that “the goal is to generate foreign currency.”

In that context, she announced the reactivation of the Barquisimeto steel plant and pointed out that “what used to be wealth for the oligarchy, now belongs to the people.”

The acting president of Venezuela emphasized that “we have the resources to produce sovereignly and reactivate industries,” and reiterated, “These are our natural resources for the Venezuelan people, for their well-being.”

Rodríguez reported that gold production in the public sector increased by 81% in 2025. Meanwhile, a 30% increase is projected for 2026. She acknowledged the contribution of the private sector alongside the government. Rodríguez also noted that iron ore exports in the last quarter of 2025 were the highest in the last decade, with a target 50% growth this year. Coal production registered 260% growth in 2025 and is expected to exceed 100% in 2026.

Minister of Ecological Mining Héctor Silva reported on the progress in the reactivation of the steel complex and the achievements of the mining sector, including an increase in gold production, which is key to financing economic development.

Actions to ensure aluminum production were also detailed, including material transport and river dredging to extract bauxite. She also welcomed the delivery of 60 cargo trucks under the Bauxite Plan, intended to strengthen mining logistics.

Within the framework of the Ciudad Obrera program, 90 homes were built in the state of Bolívar. According to Rodríguez, their construction uses “nationally produced materials.”

“We are consolidating the major social programs,” she stressed, reaffirming the government’s commitment to “preserving peace, economic growth, and social justice.”

Civilian home repair

On Saturday—14 days after the US military missile attack against Venezuela—Acting President Delcy Rodríguez visited the parish of Coche in Caracas, which was heavily affected by the lethal action ordered by Donald Trump.

She explained that the area was one of the capital city’s most affected by the vile attack of US imperialism. She announced a comprehensive support operation that also includes the immediate repair of affected homes: “463 apartments were impacted by the US attack.”

The work to fully rehabilitate the apartments will be the responsibility of Caracas Mayor Carmen Meléndez and Minister of Public Works Juan José Ramírez.

During the event held in the housing complex, residents had access to mobile grocery stores, as well as social and psychological services, including dental care, clinical laboratory testing, and the distribution of orthopedic materials and eyeglasses. Members of the pet healthcare program, Nevado Mission, also participated.

(Telesur) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF