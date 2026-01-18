Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced a number of changes in the cabinet on Friday night.

The new appointments include:

• Miguel Ángel Pérez Pirela, philosopher, writer, and journalist, was named minister for Communication and Information. Rodríguez noted that he would contribute his academic training and experience “to strengthen the defense of the truth of Venezuela.”

• Freddy Ñáñez left the Ministry of Communications and Information to become the minister for Ecosocialism. Rodríguez tasked him with “promoting public policies aimed at environmental protection and the preservation of Pachamama.”

• Vice Admiral Aníbal Coronado was appointed as the new head of the Ministry of Transportation. He replaces Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, whom Rodríguez thanked for his commitment and work.

• The Ministry of Industries and National Production and that of National Commerce have been merged into a single body. Luis Antonio Villegas, who was head of the former, will head the new entity. “I also thank my colleague Álex Saab for his service to the nation,” Rodríguez stated, thanking him for leading the Ministry of National Commerce.

Recent cabinet changes

Additionally, the acting president named Captain Juan Escalona as the new minister of the Presidency. “I know that his loyalty, ability, and commitment will ensure the continued implementation of our Bolivarian government’s plans, together with the people,” she stated. Juan Escalona is a National Assembly deputy and previously served for several years as the head of security for President Hugo Chávez and then for President Maduro.

Analysts agree with the official explanation that these cabinet changes are operational, aimed at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the administration amid the delicate state of the country, which ris under threat from US imperialism.

Many observers also claim that further changes may be required in the security and defense fields to address vulnerabilities identified following the US military invasion on January 3, which led to the kidnapping of President Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores.

On Friday, January 16, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino spoke at a ceremony honoring military officials who defended the nation during the January 3 US attacks. He stated that a revision is necessary to strengthen national security. Following the event, a meeting with high-ranking military commanders was held behind close doors to review Venezuela’s security plans and strategy.

Strengthening key areas of the government

Rodríguez noted that the modifications are aimed at bolstering key areas of the government as it defends national sovereignty and addresses the social and economic demands of the country.

The information was disseminated through the acting president’s official social media accounts, where she highlighted the importance of these appointments to ensure the continuity of public policies and strengthen government administration in the areas of communication, ecosocialism, and transportation.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC