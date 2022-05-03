AMLO to Biden: No Country Can Be Excluded from Summit of the Americas

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has warned his US counterpart, Joe Biden, that no country can be excluded from the Summit of the Americas.

The Mexican head of state confirmed this Monday that, during a call with Biden last Friday, he asked Biden not to exclude any countries from the 9th Summit of the Americas, which will take place next June in California, USA.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) said that he “proposed that if there is going to be a Summit of the Americas, then all of the peoples of America must participate, nobody should be excluding anybody.”

RELATED CONTENT: President of Mexico Questions US Interest in Venezuela and Support for Guaidó

These comments were made after Brian A. Nichols, the adjunct secretary of state for the US Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, announced last Wednesday that it is “not likely” that countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, or Nicaragua will be invited to the event.

AMLO replied that one can’t plan a Summit of the Americas if “we don’t invite everybody,” thus insisting that Biden must change his policy.

“In America, we can’t keep up the policies of two centuries ago,” AMLO said. “How can we prepare a Summit of the Americas if everybody isn’t invited? So where are the people who aren’t invited from then? From which continent? Which galaxy? Which satellite?” The president of Mexico emphasized the importance of dialogue, understanding, union, and brotherhood, as opposed to confrontation, between the nations of the region.

Regarding the economic blockade enforced by the US against Cuba, AMLO also remarked that, in the US, there are groups who oppose this coming together because they have accrued many economic and political benefits from the policies of exclusion. “Enough profiting from the pain of the everybody, from the suffering of the people,” AMLO said.

RELATED CONTENT: Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies Rejects Electrical Reform

The Summit of the Americas is an event which purports to brings together the governments of the countries of the American continents, and which takes place every three or four years. The US will host the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, an event which promises to focus on “constructing a sustainable, resilient and equitable future” for the hemisphere.

For his part, on April 25, the Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez described his country’s exclusion from the Summit of the Americas as “shameful,” pointing out how Washington has no scruples regarding the “methods and lies” used to exclude Cuba from this meeting. He also noted how the US has enforced a blockade of his country, strangling the nation with extreme coercive measures in order to reach its objectives of political dominance.

Featured image: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Photo: Claudio Cruz/AFP

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.