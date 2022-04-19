Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies Rejects Electrical Reform

The electrical reform project promoted by the president of Mexico did not receive the 332 votes required for its approval.

Mexican deputies, this Sunday, rejected the electrical reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel Lopéz Obrador. The bill did not receive sufficient votes.

During a marathon-like week, the electrical reform project received 275 votes in favor and 223 votes against, with zero deputies abstaining from the vote. As such the project fell short of the 332 votes needed to approve the bill.

This is the first time that the Mexican Chamber of Deputies has rejected an initiative proposed by López Obrador and his National Regeneration Movement party (MORENA).

➡️ Integrantes de diversos grupos parlamentarios presentan sus argumentos a favor y en contra del dictamen que reforma los artículos 4, 25, 27 y 28 de la Constitución Política, en materia de energía, y de acceso a la energía eléctrica. #ReformaEléctrica https://t.co/bn7pCzwNPu — Cámara de Diputados (@Mx_Diputados) April 18, 2022

The electrical reform was not supported by opposition groups, nor was it supported by domestic or foreign private sectors, which publicly expressed their disapproval of the initiative. The objective of the reform was to derogate the 2013 energy legislation, proposed by former president Enrique Peña Nieto, which, according to Lopéz Obrador, grants greater advantages to private and foreign businesses.

#ÚltimaHora Se desecha el dictamen por el que se reforman los artículos 4, 25, 27 y 28 de la Constitución Política, en materia de energía y de acceso a la energía eléctrica. #ReformaEléctrica pic.twitter.com/Q2umrPdum1 — Cámara de Diputados (@Mx_Diputados) April 18, 2022

López Obrador’s proposal sought to favor state-run energy suppliers so that they could be self-sufficient, and simultaneously to reduce the sales of private foreign energy projects.

Hours before the decision of the Chamber of Deputies, the Mexican head of state reiterated that he already had a Plan B in the case that his proposal was rejected.

Ya lo dije en mi informe del martes: pase lo que pase ya estamos blindados contra la traición. Mañana lo vuelvo a explicar. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) April 18, 2022

It is predicted that this Monday a new proposal will be delivered, signed by López Obrador, which will be a mining reform project seeking to exclude private enterprises from exploiting his country’s lithium reserves.