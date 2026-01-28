Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun reiterated that Beijing supports Venezuela in defending its sovereignty, dignity, and legitimate rights within the framework of the current political situation facing the Bolivarian nation.

Jiakun denounced the US military actions carried out on January 3 against the Venezuelan state, which included the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as hegemonic behavior. According to the spokesperson, these acts gravely violate international law and threaten the country’s territorial integrity.

In that regard, he noted that Beijing is willing to work with the international community to firmly uphold the UN Charter and adhere to the principles of global ethics in order to safeguard fairness and justice.

Support for Cuba

The Asian nation also addressed the possible tightening of the US embargo against Cuba. In this regard, it affirmed that China will continue to provide support to the island “within its capabilities.”

Finally, Beijing rejected the embargo imposed by the White House, accusing Washington of depriving the Cuban people of their “right to survival and development.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Karla Patiño

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JB/SH