Iván Cepeda, Abelardo de la Espriella, and Paloma Valencia represent divergent political projects in a context marked by armed violence, digital manipulation, and a popular outgoing government. Photo: Archive.

Iván Cepeda, Abelardo de la Espriella, and Paloma Valencia represent divergent political projects in a context marked by armed violence, digital manipulation, and a popular outgoing government. Photo: Archive.