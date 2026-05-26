Featured image: The "Socialism or Barbarism" march in Rome, Italy, marking the 81st anniversary of the defeat of Nazi fascism, held in opposition to war, rearmament, and aggression against countries such as Palestine and Cuba and to reaffirm the perspective of socialism. Photo: Marco Di Gianvito/Zuma Press/Europa Press.

Featured image: The "Socialism or Barbarism" march in Rome, Italy, marking the 81st anniversary of the defeat of Nazi fascism, held in opposition to war, rearmament, and aggression against countries such as Palestine and Cuba and to reaffirm the perspective of socialism. Photo: Marco Di Gianvito/Zuma Press/Europa Press.