Caracas mayor Carmen Meléndez announced the successful formation of 300 Communal Political Teams of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in the capital city of Venezuela.

The organizational milestone was reached following a large political assembly with party members in the Los Frailes de Catia neighborhood in the populous Sucre parish.

Through a public statement, the municipal official detailed the importance of this deployment in consolidating the party’s structure within communities.

“In this way, the formation of the 300 CPTs in Caracas is complete, fulfilling our commitment to the United Socialist Party of Venezuela,” Meléndez stated, adding a message of recognition to the active membership: “Forward, revolutionary leadership across the country!”

During the event, she highlighted the handover of the 56 formation certificates for the CPTs, praising the example set by this Caracas parish in fulfilling its duties for the benefit of its communities.

Finally, she reiterated that the conclusion of these assemblies is also taking place across the rest of the country.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL