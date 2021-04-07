Corpses in Black Bags? More Fake News from Venezuelan Anti-Chavista Healthcare Personnel and Students

Groups connected to healthcare personnel from Venezuela’s extreme right staged another attempt at fake news this Tuesday, April 6, mounting a demonstration with black bags tied up to appear as human corpses at the Hospital Clínico Universitario in Caracas.

Morbidly presenting the supposed corpses, the anti-Chavista healthcare personnel tried to capitalize on the anxiety of Venezuela’s population in the midst of a second COVID-19 wave to rally people against the government, but many considered the objective was not accomplished.

The aforementioned healthcare center is one of those that provides specialized care to patients infected with COVID-19. Intensive care spaces and treatment has been enabled and equipped in this regard.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Receives 13th Shipment of Medical Supplies from China

The promoters of the “demonstration” were identified as students of the Faculty of Medicine in the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) on whose campus the hospital operates. The group spoke through social media networks. Their spokesmen asserted that the reason for the “protest” was the alleged death of 430 healthcare professionals due to the pandemic.

However, another group of people (apparently workers and managers of the hospital morgue), decided to reveal that the packages, wrapped as if they were dead bodies, were actually stuffed with paper.

Desmontado otro #FakeNews contra el sistema público de salud: Trabajadores y encargados del Hospital Clínico Universitario de Caracas decidieron develar que los paquetes envueltos como si se tratara de personas fallecidas en realidad estaban rellenos de papel. pic.twitter.com/TWvW1rCZ3L — REDRADIOVE (@RedRadioVe) April 6, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Touches New Peak with 1,786 COVID-19 Cases and 15 Deaths this Sunday

Commitment to health

Venezuela is one of the Latin American countries with the best containment of the COVID-19 virus, despite currently going through the second wave of infections, with the arrival of the “Bolsonaro” variant of the coronavirus, as President Maduro calls it.

On the other hand, the Chavista government constantly maneuvers to overcome the restrictions of the blockade imposed by the White House and Europe, against the financial and productive system of the Caribbean nation. As a result, it has managed to equip medical care centers with the support of friendly countries such as Russia, China, Cuba and Turkey, among others.

In this regard, the authorities have announced and applied special biosecurity measures similar to those implemented at the beginning of the pandemic, exactly one year ago. “We are on high alert because we have two variants that came from Brazil,” the Venezuelan president reiterated.

Similarly, the country remains in a constant battle against the generation of fake news that occurs when international media take images such as those published at this hospital and launch campaigns to disparage the actions of the state, demoralize the people, and generate anxiety.

Featured image: morbid Anti-Chavista protest organized by healthcare personnel using black bags. Photo courtesy of RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE) by Jose Manuel Blanco Diaz, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL