Day 358 of COVID-19 in Venezuela: 436 New Cases, 7 Deaths and 94% Recovered

This Monday, March 8, marked the 358th day of Venezuela’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Venezuela reported 436 new cases in the last 24 hours: 431 by community transmission and five imported, in addition to seven deaths. The figures were announced by Minister for Communication and Information, Freddy Ñáñez, through his Twitter account.

With this update, Venezuela’s total number of cases rose to 142,774, with 1,391 deaths resulting from the viral disease. Of this total, 6,544 are reported as active: 6,224 receiving free care in the national public healthcare system (4,591 in hospitals and 1,633 in comprehensive diagnosis centers) and 320 in private hospitals. There are no infected individuals in home isolation.

The percentage of recovered remains at 94%, one of the highest in the world. 133,839 Venezuelans have overcome the disease, including 420 more people in the last 24 hours.

Regarding the current condition of the patients, 3,537 patients are asymptomatic, 2,453 have mild acute respiratory failure, 420 displaying moderate acute respiratory failure, and 134 are in intensive care units.

Community spread

The 431 new infections via community transmission were distributed throughout 17 states. Bolívar, Caracas and Miranda topped the list with 188, 68 and 61 cases respectively. Monagas reported 28, Nueva Esparta 19, Yaracuy 18, Zulia 16, Aragua 14. Falcón and Guárico four; La Guaira, Anzoátegui, Lara and Carabobo two; Portuguesa, Mérida and Apure one. Among these cases there were 206 women and 225 men, including 10 minors.

Bolívar state [bordering Brazil] is the entity with the highest incidence of new cases in the last 24 hours. It registered 188 cases distributed in five of its eleven municipalities. Caroní was the most affected with 153 infections, followed by El Callao and Angostura with 12 each, Sifontes with 10, and Cedeño with one.

Imported cases

Five imported cases were reported, three men and two women. Four of these arrived from Brazil through Bolívar state and one from Bolivia through the Maiquetía airport (La Guaira).

Deaths

In the last 24 hours, seven new deaths were also registered, bringing the total in the South American nation to 1,391 deaths due to the lethal nature of this virus. These fatalities included a 44-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman from Aragua, a 51-year-old man from Anzoátegui, a 37-year-old woman from Caracas, a 74-year-old woman from Lara, a 67-year-old man from Miranda, and a 58-year-old man from Sucre.

“Condolences to their relatives and loved ones,” Ñáñez said in his statement.

Finally, Ñáñez reported that Venezuela has performed 2,962,352 diagnostic tests , which represents 98,745 tests per million inhabitants.

Featured image: Featured image: Venezuelans using facemasks while commuting in the Caracas Metro system. Photo courtesy of RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE) by Lucia Eugenia Cordova

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

