There has been some new fake news making its way around social media regarding the supposed arrest of former deputy Juan Guaidó by the security forces of Venezuela. The claim can be added to the long list of lies used by the far right to attempt to portray their leaders as victims.
This claim began to circulate on the afternoon of May 29, when the “news” was planted among news items covering the presidential elections in neighboring Colombia.
However, Guaidó hasn’t even mentioned his “detention” on his social media accounts, as it is clearly a case of fake news. In fact, his social media accounts are full of accounts of his visits to sympathizers in Caracas, and other states of Venezuela. Nor has Guaidó made any mention of being harassed by government officials of the supposed “dictatorship” in which he lives, travelling freely while posing as the country’s interim president and calling for the overthrow of the democratically elected leader.
Acaban de detener aJuan Guaido y a periodistas de CNN en Elimon, Maracay , Aragua.#ULTIMAHORA
— ktira24 (@ktirasiempre) May 29, 2022
Some have asked if these lies were just a way of probing for popular support, as Guaidó’s popularity has weakened considerably over the last few months.
(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz with Orinoco Tribune content
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/KW/SL
José Manuel Blanco Diaz
Vice President of the Radio Miraflores Foundation
