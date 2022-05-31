There has been some new fake news making its way around social media regarding the supposed arrest of former deputy Juan Guaidó by the security forces of Venezuela. The claim can be added to the long list of lies used by the far right to attempt to portray their leaders as victims.

This claim began to circulate on the afternoon of May 29, when the “news” was planted among news items covering the presidential elections in neighboring Colombia.

RELATED CONTENT: Colombian Presidential Race: Uribismo Benefits from Voting Restrictions on Colombians in Venezuela

However, Guaidó hasn’t even mentioned his “detention” on his social media accounts, as it is clearly a case of fake news. In fact, his social media accounts are full of accounts of his visits to sympathizers in Caracas, and other states of Venezuela. Nor has Guaidó made any mention of being harassed by government officials of the supposed “dictatorship” in which he lives, travelling freely while posing as the country’s interim president and calling for the overthrow of the democratically elected leader.

Acaban de detener aJuan Guaido y a periodistas de CNN en Elimon, Maracay , Aragua.#ULTIMAHORA — ktira24 (@ktirasiempre) May 29, 2022

Some have asked if these lies were just a way of probing for popular support, as Guaidó’s popularity has weakened considerably over the last few months.

The rescue plan

During the last few days, the US government has embarked on a campaign to prop up Guaidó’s public image with some fresh news after a “fall from grace” that even his allies have admitted to.

In fact, this whole question began to receive renewed attention when the Biden administration decided to exclude Venezuela, along with Cuba and Venezuela, from the Summit of the Americas. Meanwhile, the US continues to recognize Guaidó as the “interim president” of Venezuela.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.