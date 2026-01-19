The US empire’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a series of warnings to US airlines to exercise extreme caution when flying over Mexico, Central America, and parts of South America, due to the risk of possible military activities and interference with satellite navigation systems (GNSS/GPS).

According to the FAA notice that went into effect on Friday, January 16, Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) will remain in place for 60 days, until March 17, 2026. The alerts cover the airspaces of Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, and areas of the eastern Pacific Ocean, including areas over the Gulf of California within the Mexico Flight Information Region.

In one of the notifications, the agency recommended that US operators “exercise extreme caution” when operating in these areas due to “military activities and GNSS interference,” warning that there are potential risks to aircraft at all altitudes, both in overflight and during arrival and departure phases.

A similar alert was issued for the Central American Flight Information Region, which also warns of possible risks arising from military operations and their impact on air navigation systems.

Mexico’s Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT) stated in a press release that the NOTAM is supposedly of a preventative nature.

“It is important to clarify that this NOTAM does not constitute a prohibition, but rather a precautionary measure,” the Mexican government agency stated, “aimed at reinforcing attention and care in air operations within certain regions of airspace. There are no operational implications or restrictions for Mexico, nor for Mexican airlines or operators.”

The SICT further clarified that the NOTAM was issued exclusively for civil operators from the US, including its airlines and pilots, since the FAA only has the power to issue provisions applicable to operators in the US.

According to the federal agency, this is a preventive communication measure similar to other NOTAMs previously issued by the FAA in the Caribbean region weeks ago, and which now extends to the Pacific area.

“The SICT reiterates that there is no impact whatsoever on civil aviation in Mexico, nor any changes in the operating conditions of the national airspace,” the secretariat added. “We maintain constant communication with international aeronautical authorities to follow up on these types of notices, within the framework of cooperation and operational safety.”

The warnings come amid escalating regional tensions following US President Donald Trump’s administration launching a large-scale military assault on Venezuela, bombing multiple targets and kidnapping the president of the sovereign nation, President Nicolás Maduro. Following that attack, the FAA restricted flights across much of the Caribbean, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of commercial airline flights.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford recently stated that there was close coordination between the agency and the US military prior to their attack on Venezuela. Last month, a JetBlue passenger plane took evasive action to avoid a collision with a US Air Force tanker near the Venezuelan coast. The incident raised concerns about air safety in the region.

(Diario Red) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/AU/SF