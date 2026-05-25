Iran issued a letter to the UN demanding that Persian Gulf states and Jordan pay reparations for facilitating the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic, Fars News Agency reported on 23 May.

Iranian Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, addressed the letter to the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council on Friday, stressing that Arab states in the region are obligated to provide “full compensation” for both material and moral damages inflicted on Tehran.

The letter specifically names Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan.

According to the letter, the cooperation of the Gulf states and Jordan provided the US military with access to bases and facilities, logistical and operational support, intelligence sharing, air defense coordination, and airspace used during military operations against Iran.

This cooperation allowed the US to launch attacks on Iran using MQ drones, AWACS surveillance aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft, B-1 bombers, and F-15, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets, the Iranian news agency stated.

🇮🇷 Tehran Billboards Announce Iran's Five Conditions to End the War Iran is making it clear, these 5 are their demands and they and not shifting.

1) Full sanctions relief

2) War reparations from the U.S.

3) Guaranteed Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz

4) Release of… https://t.co/jBscB4xjh3 pic.twitter.com/6bQzWWJpYD — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) May 13, 2026

In the letter, Ambassador Iravani cited recent correspondence from Kuwait and Bahrain to the Security Council condemning Iran for closing the Strait of Hormuz in response to the US-Israeli attacks.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz harmed the Gulf countries by preventing them from exporting oil through the strategic waterway.

Iravani noted that the real issue was not Iran’s closure of the Hormuz Strait, but the participation of regional states in military operations against Iran.

“These letters once again fail to acknowledge the crucial and decisive fact that the United States and the Israeli regime have committed acts of aggression and conducted unprovoked and unlawful attacks against Iran,” he added.

The Iranian envoy further pointed to recent public statements by senior US officials, including the US president and commanders of US Central Command (CENTCOM), who openly acknowledged that Persian Gulf countries had acted “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Washington and Tel Aviv during the war.

The Iranian letter stressed that these states’ actions violated international law and that they participated in acts of aggression under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, noting that Iran possesses the legitimate right to self-defense under international law in response to such acts of aggression.

Iran also cited Article 16 of the International Law Commission’s Draft Articles on State Responsibility, which provides that any state that knowingly assists another state in carrying out an internationally wrongful act may itself bear international responsibility.

US President Donald Trump convened a meeting on Friday morning with his senior national security team to consider renewing the war on Iran, Axios reported.

“Trump is seriously considering launching new strikes against Iran barring a last-minute breakthrough in negotiations.”

Trump’s Iran meeting took place as the head of the Pakistani military, Field Marshal Asim Munir, traveled to Tehran to bridge the gap between both sides and prevent a new US attack.