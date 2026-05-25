A view of a damaged bridge shown on April 3, 2026, a day after it was destroyed by an airstrike west of Tehran in Karaj, Iran. Photo: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.

A view of a damaged bridge shown on April 3, 2026, a day after it was destroyed by an airstrike west of Tehran in Karaj, Iran. Photo: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.