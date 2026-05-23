Western/white Latin American watchers are pronouncing the Bolivarian project as dead, claiming that Delcy has “overthrown” Chavismo.

By Carlos Cruz Mosquera (ANTICONQUISTA) – May 21, 2026

A more mature and nuanced analysis from the Left is that Venezuela’s Bolivarian project is wounded, and some aspects are more affected than others. Importantly, reports from within the country indicate that the Bolivarian project continues providing social and public programs for the masses.

Furthermore, significant efforts continue to break the ongoing US sanctions in order to sustain these popular programs. This is why it is important that we do not fall into simplistic and impulsive denunciations of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and her administration.

Chavismo has not been overthrown; it is wounded. Western/white Latin American watchers are pronouncing the Bolivarian project as dead, claiming that Delcy has “overthrown” Chavismo. Here’s a thread that rejects this premature conclusion 🧵 By our senior editor Dr Carlos Cruz… — ANTICONQUISTA (@ANTICONQUISTA) May 21, 2026

Importantly, what the denunciations of Western leftists fail to focus on is the central role of their own movements and governments in all of this. Their own leftist movements have not only been ineffective in terms of supporting Venezuelan sovereignty, but they have also failed to bring about anything close to the Bolivarian project.

Moreover, stating that Chavismo has been overthrown or that it’s a spent force ignores the millions of Venezuelans—not just those in government—who continue to make up the project. This Eurocentric, frankly racist perspective ignores the millions of Venezuelans who continue to be on the streets for Chavismo.

We must recognize, however, that there is a serious issue when it comes to certain policies, particularly international solidarity. We have seen that Chavismo’s renowned anti-imperialist stance has been affected. Importantly, the recent case involving the extradition of former diplomat Alex Saab has led many to portray it as the last nail in the project’s coffin. While it does appear to be a serious betrayal, the reality is more complicated—a reality that Western Latin American watchers, from their remote offices, are often slow to grasp.

It could be true, as Delcy’s government argues, that Saab was both an effective trade envoy for the Bolivarians and, at the same time, involved in irregular dealings. This is not a stretch, considering that Saab’s lawyer and close associate was none other than Abelardo de la Espriella—Colombia’s Trump-style, far-right presidential candidate, known for his close links to criminal networks in Colombia and across the region.

Yes, agreed: if he committed a crime, then he should be tried at home, whether in Colombia or Venezuela. However, portraying Saab as an innocent loyalist being betrayed misses the nuance of the case—nuances often overlooked by overzealous Western leftists with simplistic positions, in which our protracted processes are seen as either wholly heroic or wholly villainous.

The comradely position to take on Venezuela—and on our whole region right now—is to accept that imperialism has impacted our projects in recent times, but also to recognize that our people continue to resist, sometimes forced to compromise, yet always seeking to create social, economic, and political space to continue deepening our projects. In the end, Venezuela’s people will triumph and reclaim the path that Chávez envisioned.

(ANTICONQUISTA)

CCM/OT