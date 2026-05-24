Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez (left), accompanied by President of the Supreme Court of Justice Caryslia Beatríz Rodríguez (right), presents a report on the progress of the Amnesty Law, May 22, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.

Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez (left), accompanied by President of the Supreme Court of Justice Caryslia Beatríz Rodríguez (right), presents a report on the progress of the Amnesty Law, May 22, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.