Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez appointed historian Alejandro López as the country’s new culture minister on Tuesday, replacing Raúl Cazal, who remained at the head of the cultural portfolio for less than five months.

Rodríguez announced the appointment through social media platforms, stating that López assumes the position with the “commitment to continue strengthening our identity, preserving Venezuela’s historical legacy, and promoting the immense cultural heritage that unites us as one people.”

“I am confident that his training and extensive experience will be of service to this important task,” the acting president added.

Rodríguez also thanked Cazal for his work at the ministry and announced that he will become president of the Rómulo Gallegos Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies (Celarg), replacing Pedro Calzadilla.

Calzadilla had headed CELARG since September 2023. Before taking charge of the cultural institution, he served as president of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) for more than two years.

López holds a degree in history from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), with specialization in cultural anthropology, contemporary history, and Indigenous peoples. He also teaches at the National Experimental University of the Arts (Unearte).

His previous positions include undersecretary and secretary of Caracas Identity for the Capital District government, executive director of the National History Center Foundation, director of the National History Museum, head of the Simón Bolívar Center for Studies, deputy education minister, and anthropology professor at Unearte.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL