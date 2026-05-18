The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has condemned the assassination of the top commander of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, saying the deplorable act proved the Israeli regime is always deceitful on its ceasefire pledges.

In a Sunday statement, the IRGC commander described Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who served as chief of Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, as “one of the greatest, unyielding warriors of the resistance”.

“His martyrdom, along with that of his wife and daughter, at a time when the Gaza ceasefire had taken on a deceptive appearance due to the enemy’s false promises, once again revealed the perfidy and deceitfulness of the occupiers,” the statement said.

It came a day after the Israeli regime said it had assassinated al-Haddad in a bombardment carried out on the Gaza Strip.

Al-Haddad, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Suhaib, was also the de facto leader of Hamas inside Gaza for the past year, after senior political leaders of the group were assassinated by the Israeli regime in the Palestinian territory.

His assassination came despite a ceasefire in the war of aggression on Gaza that was announced in October.

Analysts believe the Israeli attack on senior members of Hamas leadership is meant to force the group into concessions.

This comes as Hamas has repeatedly refused to accept Israeli and US demands to lay down its arms and hand over the administration of Gaza—or parts of it—to a so-called internationally-supported government.

Nearly 900 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the announcement of the ceasefire. That comes on top of nearly 73,000 killed since the start of the Israeli genocidal aggression on Gaza in October 2023.

The IRGC commander said that the Palestinians in Gaza will continue to fight the Israeli regime despite al-Haddad’s assassination.

“The steel-like will of the people of Gaza is unbreakable and will prevail over the front of oppression and crime,” the IRGC chief’s statement said.

(PressTV)