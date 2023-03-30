March 30, 2023
San Salvador, El Salvador.- 2021/07/30: A demonstrator runs as the United States flag goes up in flames, symbolizing US backed militarism during the massacre of students in 1975. Photo: Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

San Salvador, El Salvador.- 2021/07/30: A demonstrator runs as the United States flag goes up in flames, symbolizing US backed militarism during the massacre of students in 1975. Photo: Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.