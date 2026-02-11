 Imperialism Is the Logic of the Pedophile – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 11, 2026
A digital manipulation that blends a historical oil painting with modern elements. The original artwork is likely based on 18th-century theatrical paintings, such as those by William Hogarth or Gaspare Traversi, which often depicted lively, expressive scenes of drinking and revelry. Photo: Bettbeat Media.

A digital manipulation that blends a historical oil painting with modern elements. The original artwork is likely based on 18th-century theatrical paintings, such as those by William Hogarth or Gaspare Traversi, which often depicted lively, expressive scenes of drinking and revelry. Photo: Bettbeat Media.

Translate »