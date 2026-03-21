The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the execution of the 70th wave of its underway retaliatory Operation True Promise 4, saying the latest phase targeted more than 55 locations occupied by the US and the Israeli regime across the region.

In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC described the opening moments of the latest phase as marked by “loud explosions, bursts of fire, and columns of smoke” throughout the targeted areas.

It said the timing of the strikes, on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, reflects “a different dawn of a new regional order for Muslims.”

According to the statement, five US military installations were targeted during the operation, namely al-Kharj in Saudi Arabia, al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates, Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The Corps said the strikes were carried out using Qiam and Emad missile systems alongside attack drones, describing this stage of the reprisal as part of a broader strategy of “gradual attrition.”

Surprising enemy in occupied territories

The statement added that operations by the IRGC’s Aerospace Force concentrated on strategic zones in the occupied port of Haifa and the city of Tel Aviv. Among the locations mentioned were Hadera, Kiryat Ono, Savion, and Ben Ami.

It said Khorramshahr-4 and multi-warhead Qadr missile systems were deployed, resulting in impacts “beyond the enemy’s estimates,” and contributing to worsening conditions in the occupied territories.

Warning of intensified response

The Corps reiterated its stance on retaliatory escalation, stating, “It is necessary at this stage of the war to once again remind that the IRGC, in its offensive strategy, will target the origin of any aggression against the Islamic Republic’s territory and national sovereignty with strikes beyond previous ones.”

The statement concluded by emphasizing that Iran’s Armed Forces, including the Corps, have prepared for this stage of the confrontation.

Operation True Promise 4 was launched shortly after the latest round of unlawful attacks by Tel Aviv and Washington against the Islamic Republic late last month.

US military positions throughout the region, including in Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, have been subjected to sustained counterstrikes.

The retaliation has also struck sensitive and strategic locations across the occupied territories, including those lying in Tel Aviv, the holy occupied city of al-Quds, Haifa, Be’er Sheva, considered a technological hub, and the Negev Desert.

(PressTV)