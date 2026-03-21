 IRGC Destroys 55 Enemy Targets in 70th Wave of Operation True Promise 4 – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 21, 2026
Frame grab from footage depicting implementation of the 70th wave of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 on March 21, 2026. Photo: PressTV.

Frame grab from footage depicting implementation of the 70th wave of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 on March 21, 2026. Photo: PressTV.