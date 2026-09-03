Dozens of Palestinian children gathered at Gaza Port to protest Israel’s designation of kites as a threat in Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine on August 25, 2026. Photo: Abdalhkem Abu Riash – Anadolu Agency.

Dozens of Palestinian children gathered at Gaza Port to protest Israel’s designation of kites as a threat in Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine on August 25, 2026. Photo: Abdalhkem Abu Riash – Anadolu Agency.