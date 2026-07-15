By Simón Bolívar Coordination Platform – Jul 10, 2026

It is neither aid nor cooperation, it is silent invasion!

To the peoples of the world, to people’s activism, and to Bolivarian consciousness,

From the trenches of popular power and revolutionary critical thought, the Simón Bolívar Coordination Platform raises its anti-imperialist and anti-Zionist voice to denounce the crude geopolitical maneuver that is today being disguised as “solidarity.” Under the false narrative of humanitarianism, the two greatest enemies of humanity, the US empire and international Zionism, are executing a silent invasion against national sovereignty, using the pain of the people of La Guaira to advance their plans for territorial control and the plundering of the strategic resources of the Homeland.

It is an act of supreme cynicism that Donald Trump and Washington’s agents call themselves “friends” of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Historical memory and popular dignity cannot be bought or broken: a friend does not kidnap the Head of State and Government who was legitimately re-elected on July 28, 2024, nor is complicit in the murder of a hundred compatriots. A friend does not suffocate the economy of an entire country with more than a thousand illegal sanctions, nor does a friend withhold the financial resources that belong to the Venezuelan people. If the empire truly wanted to help Venezuela, the recipe is clear: lift the blockade, return the stolen money, and take its claws off our homeland.

Facing the media manipulation, it is imperative to distinguish genuine international cooperation from neocolonial opportunism. The Coordination Platform to expresses its deepest and most revolutionary gratitude to the more than 4,000 rescuers who, with a true humanitarian spirit and selflessness, have extended their helping hand by saving lives and providing direct support in the affected areas; as well as to the more than 31 countries around the world that have actively joined this cause with mutual respect. This is the legitimate solidarity between peoples, the one that heals and builds, and that ethically contrasts with the advance of those who use tragedy as a spearhead for intervention.

We vehemently denounce the intended interference of corporations and Zionist missions in the reconstruction of the state of La Guaira. The genocidal network that is today carrying out the extermination of the heroic Palestinian people, that is bombing Lebanon, and that is attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to normalize its military and logistical presence on our sacred soil. The presence of 300 US rescuers and the alarming figure of 2,000 US soldiers in our territory, combined with the haughty statements from Southern Command claiming that they will not withdraw, constitute a flagrant aggression to regional peace and a camouflaged occupation.

This onslaught is nothing more than a direct and de facto violation of:

The Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which enshrines sovereignty and independence as inalienable rights of the Nation and categorically prohibits the establishment of foreign bases or covert military missions.

The United Nations Charter, whose principles of self-determination, non-intervention, and sovereignty of states are buried daily by imperialism.

International Law: breaking with treaties and agreements of mutual respect between nations.

We make an urgent appeal to the conscience of the Venezuelan people. The true driving force behind this silent invasion is not the well-being of our people, but the geostrategic interest in a territory that holds the largest oil reserves on the planet. The people of La Guaira, who deserve to bury their loved ones with the utmost dignity and receive immediate attention from the State, cannot be the Trojan horse for the executioners of humanity to settle in our country. Popular solidarity does not militarize; it cooperates without conditions.

Out with imperialism and Zionism from the land of Bolívar and Chávez!

Sovereignty is not negotiated, it is defended with the organized people!

Independence and Socialist Homeland!

Simón Bolívar Coordination Platform

Caracas, Venezuela.

July 2026.

From the Corner of the Neighborhood

(Resumen Latinoamericano)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH