The digital outlet operates a right-wing-funded network using bots and paid posts to manipulate public opinion.

On Wednesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum accused the digital outlet La Derecha Diario, co-founded by Fernando Cerimedo, of operating a right-wing-funded network to promote fake news and manipulate public opinion in Latin America.

Previously, Bolivian authorities arrested Cerimedo, a former adviser to Argentine President Javier Milei. He faces charges of attempted femicide filed by his former partner, Nadia Beller, following the hiring of hitmen.

Sheinbaum denounced the use of automated accounts to promote disinformation on digital platforms through the presence of “many bots” that shape opinions by amplifying certain news stories.

She accused La Derecha Diario of deceiving the public with manipulated content. “They publish something that is generally a lie or an insult. From there, a wave of paid posts is generated.”

🚨 ESCALOFRIANTE ATAQUE A NADIA BELLER: EL CASO QUE TERMINÓ Con EL ASESOR DE MILEI FERNANDO CERIMEDO DETENIDO EN BOLIVIA Imágenes impactantes y una investigación que sacude a la región. Cámaras de seguridad registraron el momento del ataque contra Nadia Beller, quien fue baleada… pic.twitter.com/83NEV7b0Fd — Argentina Noticias (@argennoti) August 18, 2026

The text reads, “Chilling attack on Nadia Beller: the case that ended with Milei’s advisor, Fernando Cerimedo, arrested in Bolivia. Shocking images and an investigation that is shaking the region. Security cameras recorded the moment of the attack against Nadia Beller, who was shot by two motorcyclists. For this extremely serious incident, Fernando Cerimedo, an Argentine consultant who had political ties to Javier Milei and Jair Bolsonaro, was arrested in Bolivia. The courts are investigating his alleged involvement in the attack, while the case escalates and threatens to become an international political scandal.”

Sheinbaum linked the operation of the outlet in Mexico to contributions from certain private interest groups. In this regard, she recalled that La Derecha Diario Director Javier Negre publicly admitted that Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego “hired him.”

The Mexican leader displayed a photograph published by Negre in December 2025, in which he appears alongside Cerimedo, accompanied by a text that reads: “We send a greeting to Claudia Sheinbaum so she can have a photo of the two of us together for her morning news conference.”

Sheinbaum also criticized efforts to influence regional politics and pointed to the existence of “a scheme to spread fake news and supposedly generate public opinion through purchased networks.”

Addressing Cerimedo’s arrest in Bolivia, the Mexican president displayed the complaints against him for attempted femicide and described him as “a very violent person.” She concluded that the victim’s allegations expose the reality behind these far-right platforms.

(teleSUR)