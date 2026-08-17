Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella handed out soccer balls from inside a vehicle in Buenaventura after last week's earthquake on August 16, 2026. Photo: IG/@carlosparrabuc.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella handed out soccer balls from inside a vehicle in Buenaventura after last week's earthquake on August 16, 2026. Photo: IG/@carlosparrabuc.