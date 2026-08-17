El Panal Commune and Fuerza Patriótica Alexis Vive, Caracas, March 2026. Following a visit to the commune’s livestock project, our international delegation met with Chavistas to learn about their efforts to develop locally controlled and sustainable agricultural production. Photo: Kimberly D. Miller/file photo.

El Panal Commune and Fuerza Patriótica Alexis Vive, Caracas, March 2026. Following a visit to the commune’s livestock project, our international delegation met with Chavistas to learn about their efforts to develop locally controlled and sustainable agricultural production. Photo: Kimberly D. Miller/file photo.