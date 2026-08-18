Downpours in Pereira worsened conditions for families sheltering in improvised camps.

On Sunday night, heavy rain fell on the city of Pereira, in Colombia’s Risaralda department, worsening conditions for families affected by the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that occurred Aug. 10.

The rain complicated the situation for people staying in makeshift shelters after losing their homes, particularly at Olaya Herrera Park, one of the main refuge sites set up in the city.

During the night, tents installed by the city government had to be covered with plastic to prevent water from soaking the few belongings families were able to salvage after the earthquake.

The park’s ground also became completely waterlogged, further complicating conditions for those who must spend the night there while waiting for a housing solution.

🌧️🚨 ¡LA EMERGENCIA NO DA TREGUA! Fuertes lluvias provocan inundaciones y nuevas afectaciones en Buenaventura, Chocó y otros territorios que aún intentan recuperarse del terremoto.#Area32 #InformaciónParaPensar #Buenaventura #Chocó #Colombia pic.twitter.com/KR6dRFEAd3 — AREA 32 (@AREA32OFICIAL) August 17, 2026

The text reads, “The emergency continues unabated! Heavy rains cause flooding and further damage in Buenaventura, Choco, and other areas still trying to recover from the earthquake.”

The rain also affected the San Jorge University Hospital in Pereira, where flooding occurred. Videos shared on social media showed leaks and damaged pipes in some areas of the medical facility, although the extent of the damage caused by the rainfall had not been reported as of now.

“The situation is especially complex in the west of the country, where authorities are continuing their efforts to assist those affected while dealing with floods, landslides, and damage to infrastructure,” outlet El Tiempo explained.

On Sunday, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) confirmed that the Aug. 10 earthquake had left 287 people dead across the country, 4,147 injured, 194 missing and about 140,000 people affected.

(teleSUR)