At least 10 people were injured and three homes demolished during a police operation in Humahuaca, community members said.

Members of the Santa Rosa Indigenous community in Argentina’s northern Jujuy province said at least 10 people were injured and three homes destroyed during a police eviction operation Monday, while families were also seeking information about several children taken from the site.

The operation took place in Humahuaca, where infantry forces and police entered land claimed by the community. Residents said officers fired rubber bullets and used tear gas as families tried to prevent heavy machinery from reaching their homes.

Repudiamos la represión y el desalojo de la policía de Sadir a familias de las comunidades originarias de Humahuaca, #Jujuy. Mujeres con niños en brazos fueron sacados con mucha violencia. ¡Exigimos la libertad inmediata a todos los detenidos! pic.twitter.com/nOGTXlXayl — Myriam Bregman (@myriambregman) August 10, 2026

Angel Mendoza, vice-president of the Santa Rosa community, described the operation after appearing at a prosecutor’s office to expand a criminal complaint.

“They came in firing rubber bullets and tear gas. There were children, elderly people and people with disabilities. They threw all our belongings outside and, using an unregistered machine, completely demolished the three houses where three families from our community lived,” Mendoza said.

According to those affected, at least 10 people were hit by rubber pellets, including in the face and body. Community members said the shots were fired at close range, which they alleged violated police protocols governing the use of non-lethal weapons.

The operation also raised concerns over children who were taken from the area during the eviction. Community members said about eight minors were removed from the site. Families expressed particular concern over children aged 1, 2, 5 and 7, who they said were taken away without prior notification or authorization from their parents.

The dispute stems from an internal land conflict between two factions of the same community over possession of a parcel. The current community leadership maintains that the opposing claim is based on irregular documents and plans that have not been officially recognized by the Directorate of Real Estate.

Those affected also questioned the legal basis and jurisdiction of the court order that led to the operation, saying it came from a Justice of the Peace court outside the local jurisdiction.

The families left without homes called for urgent assistance from the municipality of Humahuaca and the provincial government, seeking shelter and support following the destruction of the three residences.

(Telesur)