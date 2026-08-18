Electric capacity of 450 megawatts has now been recovered at the Termocarabobo thermoelectric plant, which was damaged by the earthquakes of June 24. The information was released on Sunday, August 16, by the Vice Presidency for Public Works and Services on its Instagram account.

“Start-up tests have begun on the third 150 MW step-up transformer, reaching a total of 450 MW of thermoelectric generation for the states of Aragua, Carabobo, Yaracuy, and western Venezuela,” the post states.

They explain that “with qualified personnel who executed high-precision maneuvers, they managed to repair the… step-up transformers of three generating units, fundamental components made of custom-made porcelain parts.”

The addition of the 150 MW was carried out within the timeframe announced by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who stated on August 9 that by the 16th of this month, the Carabobo Thermoelectric Plant (Termocarabobo) would recover 75% of the electrical capacity affected by the double earthquake of June 24.

“This Sunday, one of the downed transmission lines will be brought online. By August 16, we will have recovered 75% of the plant’s capacity that was lost due to the earthquake,” she emphasized during a telephone call with Vice President for Public Works and Services Juan José Ramírez.

On August 2nd, Rodríguez explained that TermoCarabobo lost 600 MW due to damage caused by the double earthquake at the power plant. He explained at that time that 300 megawatts had already been recovered.

He also described how “thermoelectric plants not only generate electricity but also serve as a power regulator for the entire system, especially for communication between the central and western parts of the country. The fluctuations we have experienced in recent hours and days are directly related to the significant loss of those 600 megawatts …”

(DiarioVEA) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL