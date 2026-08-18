Cuban leader Raul Castro speaks during a gala commemorating the 100th anniversary of his brother Fidel Castro’s birth at the Karl Marx theater in Havana, Cuba, August 13, 2026. Photo: Ramon Espinosa/Ap.

Cuban leader Raul Castro speaks during a gala commemorating the 100th anniversary of his brother Fidel Castro’s birth at the Karl Marx theater in Havana, Cuba, August 13, 2026. Photo: Ramon Espinosa/Ap.