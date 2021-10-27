Cuba Eliminates Quarantine for International Travelers in November

Havana, October 20 (RHC)– Cuba will scrap the mandatory quarantine for international travelers as of November 7, Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia announced Tuesday.

The minister also announced that the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests performed on passengers upon their arrival in the country to detect Covid-19 will be replaced by the presentation of health certificates issued in the countries of origin.

He clarified that this document can be electronic and added that they would also admit the confirmation of the completion of the vaccination cycles applied in the visitor’s country.

Garcia explained that in the case of travelers who do not have any of these requirements, they must present upon arrival a certification of negative PCR to Covid-19, performed up to 72 hours before by a certified laboratory.

Despite the relaxations, epidemiological surveillance will continue to be rigorous, said the minister, and clarified that as part of this, the International Health Control staff would randomly take samples for diagnostic tests at the ten airports in operation.

In the case of private lodgings, the owners are required to report their guests’ situation and keep track of their health, he said.

Likewise, Cuban passengers are still required to report to the health monitoring sites in their communities within 48 hours after their arrival.

As of November 15, the Caribbean island will open its borders to international tourism, for which it is preparing with strict sanitary protocols that guarantee the safety of travelers, said García.

Currently, only certain country areas receive tourists, such as the keys and Varadero beach resort, in Matanzas.

As of Monday, October 25, the latter will be able to market all its services also to the domestic market, which will also be able to fully enjoy the country’s tourist offer as of November 15, in compliance with the established protocols.

Featured image: Cuba’s Jardines del Rey airport.

(CubaSi)

