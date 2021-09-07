More Than 70,000 Candidates for 21N Mega-Elections

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced this Monday, September 6, that 70,244 candidates will contest 3,082 positions determined by popular election on November 21, in the framework of Venezuela’s regional and municipal “mega”-elections.

During the report on the application process, CNE President Pedro Calzadilla highlighted that of the total candidates, 49.4% of the nominations were women.

RELATED CONTENT: CNE: Political Parties Validate First Week of Audits on Voting Machines Software

Calzadilla added that of the 42 organizations with national political purposes, 37 nominated candidates for the popular election, including five through alliances.

“For the 23 governorships, there were 329 candidates nominated; for the 335 mayoralties, there are 4,462 candidates; and for the offices of state legislative assemblies there are 65,000 male and female aspirants,” he said.

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro: Mexico Talks Resume Mutual Recognition of Political Forces of Venezuela

El rector principal del Consejo Nacional Electoral, Pedro Calzadilla, informó que hubo 190.128 postulaciones y hay 70.244 candidatos/as a los 3.082 cargos de elección popular. Hay 329 candidatos/as para las 23 gobernaciones y 4.462 candidatas/os para las 335 alcaldías. pic.twitter.com/Ph5BHwZqur — Luigino Bracci Roa (@lubrio) September 6, 2021

Calzadilla emphasized that the electoral calendar is still being developed: “Phase 2, which will include modifications, will soon begin, between September 13 and 21.”

This Thursday, September 9, an event to present the official ballot will be held, he added.

Featured image: Pedro Calzadilla, CNE President. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL