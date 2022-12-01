According to Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, mayor of Mexico city, 1.2 million people participated in a march called for by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to celebrate four years of transformation of the country under his leadership. Sheinbaum called the November 27 march “historic,” and reported no violent incidents.

“Not a single plate was broken,” said Sheinbaum through a brief video message posted on social media.

From her office in the Old City Hall Palace, she added that 1.2 million people from the 31 states of the Republic and Mexico City marched.

“Today, I feel emotional, (it was) a historic march in the city,” concluded Sheinbaum Pardo, who was with the president of the Republic most of the time.

Throughout the day, the mayor used social media to report on the development of the march celebrating four years of transformation. “Let the whole world know, the majority of the people of Mexico are with their president singing and chanting ‘we are honored to march with Obrador,'” wrote shortly before arriving at the Zócalo with the president after almost six hours of marching.

Her messages were accompanied by photographs and videos of the thousands of people who gathered along the Paseo de la Reforma, in the streets of the Historic Center, and the central plaza of the country’s capital.

2024 applicants stand out

Among the images Sheinbaum Pardo posted, she highlighted one in which she appears together with the heads of the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Relations, Adán Augusto López Hernández and Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon.

“Today something historic happened in Mexico City: the four-year march of the transformation with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” wrote Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Mexico has changed. There are some who are reluctant to see it, but the people want the transformation to continue,” added Sheinbaum during the march of just over four kilometers, in which the majority of cabinet heads also participated.

The Mexican president called for the demonstration after the one held on November 13 by organizations and political parties opposed to his administration. In Mexico, following a six-year term of office, the president is not eligible for re-election, a regulation that AMLO has not challenged, despite the insinuations of mainstream media outlets. “Mexico’s president channels Trump as he targets his country’s electoral system,” wrote Canada’s state news outlet CBC this week, for example.

However, AMLO seeks to enact electoral reform that will limit election fraud—such as the irregularities that prevented him from winning the 2006 elections, despite his great popularity.

The large turnout provided a confirmation of AMLO’s great popularity. Polls indicate that his approval rating is approximately 60%. His mandate has focused on increased social programs for the country’s most vulnerable citizens and support for progressive governments on the world stage. During his electoral campaign in 2018, AMLO vowed to free Mexico from the “long dark night of neoliberalism.”

