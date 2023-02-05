February 4 marked the 31st anniversary of the unsuccessful 1992 civic-military rebellion led by Hugo Chávez. On the same day in 1992, Chávez spoke on Venezuelan national television, taking responsibility for the rebellion and famously saying “por ahora” (for now) to indicate that the rebels’ objectives had not been accomplished “for now.” The resulting popular movement led to Chávez’s election as President in 1999.

During his speech for the commemoration of February 4, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stressed that there are three fundamental values ​​that this feat contributed to the Venezuelan people’s struggle.

According to President Maduro, the first of these is “dignity, betrayed and sullied for centuries.” He confirmed that this is why February 4 is known as the Day of National Dignity.

Secondly, the revival of the original Bolivarian ideal, “the project of Liberator Simón Bolívar, again for future times.”

Third, Maduro listed the emergence of the greatest hope of “por ahora. There Hugo Chávez Frías emerged as the leader of a path, an idea and a hope.”

President Maduro highlighted these three elements as fundamental factors in what happened on February 4, 1992. He also emphasized the idea that Congressman Diosdado Cabello expressed earlier, that the rebellion confronted the neocolonial, neoliberal and imperialist model that prevailed in Venezuela at the time.

#EnVivo 📹 | Gran Marcha 4F “Por Ahora 4F y para Siempre”. https://t.co/z4RgH2w7C9 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 4, 2023

Peace is the path of the Revolution

Maduro added that the paths of the Revolution have to be those of peace, the Constitution, democracy and national harmony. In this framework, he recounted the calls for national peace and unity made by Commander Chávez.

“Commander Chávez always said, after February 4, no more blood, no more violence, no more pain. February 4, 1992, happened because it had to be that way, but violence can never triumph again,” he stressed.

Rebellion to confront the traitors

President Nicolás Maduro condemned “small financed groups trying to divide the civic-military union.” He added that these are spokespersons disguised as Chavistas, “people who were ministers and now sell their souls to the devil.” Maduro called on the people to unmask and confront them with the truth.

Similarly, he called on Venezuelans to report and confront bandits and corrupt people at all levels, referencing corruption scandals unveiled by Venezuelan authorities in recent years that obscure the Bolivarian Revolution.

Chavista leadership marched to commemorate February 4

Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello recalled that February 4 was not a rebellion against the rulers at the time or the military. He affirmed that the armed rebellion was against US imperialism.

“Venezuela is a free, sovereign and independent territory,” Cabello said. “And they will never govern our homeland again.”

For her part, the mayor of Caracas, Admiral Carmen Meléndez, congratulated the young people born in the revolution, indicating that the continuity of the process rests on the youth. Meléndez invited the youth to be prepared to defend the homeland under any imperialist attack.

Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, President Maduro’s son, said that thanks to Commander Chávez, the history of Venezuela was split in two and that “only with independence will we consolidate the most precious asset that is the economy.”

At another point, National Assembly Deputy Iris Varela said that Chavismo is in the street, “we will remain firm maintaining the legacy of Commander Chávez.”

Below a selection of photos of the march taken from social media platforms can be seen:

(RedRadioVE) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.