February 4, 2023
Chavistas marching and holding a large drawing of Commander Hugo Chávez at Paseo Los Proceres, Caracas, celebrating the 31st anniversary of the February 4th, 1992, military rebellion. Photo: Peoples Dispatch.

Chavistas marching and holding a large drawing of Commander Hugo Chávez at Paseo Los Proceres, Caracas, celebrating the 31st anniversary of the February 4th, 1992, military rebellion. Photo: Peoples Dispatch.