Polisario Front Joins the Carabobo Bicentenary Celebration

From the city of Madrid, Spain, the Polisario Front sent a greeting to President Nicolás Maduro and to the people of Venezuela on the occasion of the Bicentenary of the Battle of Carabobo.

Khadijetu El-Mokhtar, deputy head of the Polisario Front and a leader of the National Union of Saharawi Women, sent ”a heartfelt greeting to the people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and their government, who are engaged in an enormous battle for their dignity and sovereignty, just as we the Saharawi people are also doing.”

El-Mokhtar added that the independence feat of Carabobo is an inspiring symbol, just like its architect, the Liberator Simón Bolívar. ”From Venezuela to Western Sahara in Africa, we feel inspired by the spirit of the Liberator, because our struggle is the same, to live without colonial or imperialist interference,” said the Saharawi leader in her statement.