November 5, 2021

Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond

From Venezuela and made by Venezuelan Chavistas

President Daniel Ortega has great possibilities for re-election (Photo: File).
Central America and the Caribbean Latin America and ALBA-TCP News 

Poll: Nicaragua’s FSLN has 70% Electoral Support for November 7 Presidential Elections

Misión Verdad , , , , ,

The polling firm M&R Consultores released the results of a survey in Nicaragua that places the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) far ahead of the competition for the upcoming general elections. The pollster estimated that voter intention favors the FSLN party of incumbent Daniel Ortega by 70% for the elections that will take place on Sunday, November 7.

For the vast majority of the population consulted, the most significant factor was that the people have tangible opportunities to improve their quality of life. In addition, 65.2% described the freedom of citizens to think, say, and do as they please as “enough” or “a lot,” within the boundaries of laws and social customs.

RELATED CONTENT: Electoral Contras: US Plotting to Sabotage Nicaraguan Democracy yet Again

Daniel Ortega will seek to win his fifth presidential term, the fourth in a row since his victory in 2006 and the second with his wife, the deputy head of state Rosario Murillo.

RELATED CONTENT: Meet the Nicaraguans Facebook Falsely Branded Bots and Censored Days Before Elections

In addition to the FSLN, the Constitutional Liberal, Nicaraguan Christian Path, Nicaraguan Liberal Alliance, Alliance for the Republic, and Independent Liberal parties will participate in this presidential contest. About 4.5 million citizens are entitled to vote in Nicaragua.

 

Featured image: President Daniel Ortega has great likelihood for re-election (Photo: File).

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

WANT MORE?

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY)

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Misión Verdad
Website | + posts

Misión Verdad is a Venezuelan investigative journalism website with a socialist perspective in defense of the Bolivarian Revolution

Misión Verdad

Misión Verdad is a Venezuelan investigative journalism website with a socialist perspective in defense of the Bolivarian Revolution