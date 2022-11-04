This Thursday, November 3, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, celebrated the passage of the United Nations resolution to demand the end of the US blockade against Cuba, which was only opposed by the United States and Israel while Brazil and Ukraine abstained.

Through his Twitter account, he wrote, “Venezuela celebrates the victory of our sister Cuba today, November 3, in the UN. There are 185 countries with a clear and forceful message: ‘Enough Blockade!’ These are times of a new humanity of respect. Long live the dignity of the Cuban People!”

Venezuela celebra la victoria de nuestra hermana Cuba, hoy #3Nov en la #ONU. Son 185 países con un mensaje claro y contundente: ¡Basta de Bloqueo! Son tiempos de una humanidad nueva de respeto. ¡Viva la dignidad del Pueblo Cubano! pic.twitter.com/NbPjO2lILy — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 3, 2022

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría also wrote about the voting. “The world spoke, resounding victory of Cuba in the UN! The 185 votes of the UNGA in rejection of the US blockade against Cuba represent the voices of millions of humble people who appreciate the solidarity and altruism of the people of Martí and Fidel,” he tweeted.

¡El mundo habló, contundente victoria de Cuba en la #ONU!

Los 185 votos de la #AGNU en rechazo al bloqueo de EEUU contra #Cuba, representan las voces de millones de humildes que agradecen la solidaridad y el altruismo del pueblo de Martí y Fidel. #MejorSinBloqueo pic.twitter.com/25abrxVS9T — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) November 3, 2022

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez also spoke about the voting at the United Nations General Assembly.

“Long live Cuba! The dignity and heroism of a people that did not succumb to the blackmail imposed by the criminal US blockade triumphed. 185 countries spoke out on behalf of the world: enough imperial arrogance. It is time for international legality for the happiness of the people!” she wrote.

Que Viva Cuba! Triunfó la dignidad y heroísmo de un pueblo que no sucumbe al chantaje impuesto por el criminal bloqueo de EEUU. 185 países hablaron alto en nombre del mundo: basta de arrogancia imperial. Es tiempo de legalidad internacional x la felicidad dlos pueblos! https://t.co/26JhehMyA9 — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) November 3, 2022

Infinite solidarity

The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, stated that this was “an enormous victory for the Cuban people and the Revolution.” Furthermore, the vote represented a stand against outrage and injustice, and for this reason it is also a triumph “of the peoples of the world,” he added.

Llorenti pointed out for Prensa Latina that it is a duty to build a better world, and for this reason, lifting the criminal, genocidal, illegal, and illegitimate blockade that the United States has imposed on Cuba for more than six decades is essential.

Likewise, the Cuban ambassador in Caracas, Dagoberto Rodríguez, said, “Once again, as we expected, the world forcefully expressed its rejection of the blockade policy of the cruelty of the empire against our country.”

He pointed out that what happened in the United Nations is the demonstration, not only that the island is not alone, but also that Washington has to stop “this madness, the way it treats Cuba and the world. That is a powerful message from the international community,” he added.

The general coordinator of the Venezuela-Cuba Friendship and Mutual Solidarity Movement, Yhonny García, also commented on the issue, stating that today’s results show the world’s solidarity with Cuba and the millions of inhabitants who have received the embrace, altruism, and solidarity of the Cubans.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Narkys Blanco This author does not have any more posts.