This Wednesday, November 2, the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, was received in Miraflores Palace by the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, on his first official visit to the country.

After exchanging greetings, the Guinean president enjoyed a cultural event by the Alma Llanera Orchestra in the central courtyard of the government palace.

Earlier this Wednesday, Sissoco Embaló, together with Venezuelan foreign minister Carlos Faría, paid honors to the father of the country, Simón Bolívar, by delivering a floral offering before Bolívar’s sarcophagus in the National Pantheon in Caracas.

He also met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. The meeting, which was also attended by part of the ministerial cabinet of the Venezuelan government, took place in the Sucre room of Casa Amarilla, where the authorities reviewed the bilateral agreements to be signed.

Several of the members of the official Guinea Bissau delegation visiting Venezuela have held talks with various Venezuelan ministers.

Venezuela’s Minister for Oil, Tareck El Aissami, met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers for Parliamentary Affairs and Coordinator of the Economic Area of ​​Guinea Bissau, Soares Sambú, and they agreed to relaunch energy cooperation.

Venezuela and Guinea Bissau have established strong ties of brotherhood and cooperation originating from the government of Commander Hugo Chávez.

In 2016, both countries signed joint cooperation agreements in healthcare, agriculture, energy, security, and defense.

Both nations have contributed to the strengthening of relations in order to develop a new dynamic in international politics.

Maduro and Sissoco sign joint statement

After the meeting between both presidents, a joint statement was signed to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. President Maduro celebrated “the construction of a new world from the Bolivarian peace diplomacy, a world based on respect, equality, cooperation, solidarity, and mutual prosperity.

“We have already explored several plans that we are going to put into operation to support Guinea Bissau in all oil off-shore exploration tasks along its coasts and cooperation between the oil industries,” he stressed at the end of the joint declaration.

Regarding air connections, the Venezuelan head of state announced that “we are going to unite our airlines to connect Africa with South America.” On the other hand, he declared that Venezuela will grant admission for 100 students from Guinea Bissau in the Latin American School of Medicine “Dr. Salvador Allende” (ELAM).

Likewise, Maduro indicated that advances in intelligence, counterintelligence, and direct combat of drug trafficking are also a central axis of the new map of cooperation between both nations.

