This Monday, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, will launch a program named Con Maduro+ to increase his connection with the Venezuelan people.

Through his Twitter account, the president expressed that “the good, the new, and the best is yet to come,” and he invited the entire country to connect with him via this new platform.

The new program will be broadcast every Monday at 5 p.m. on the Venezuelan State Television channel (VTV) and on all of President Maduro’s digital platforms.

This is not the first time that the head of state has had a platform through which to connect with the Venezuelan people. President Maduro previously hosted a radio program, La Hora de la Salsa y la Alegría, broadcast by Radio Miraflores on 95.9FM and Salsa Caribe 102.3FM.

La Hora de la Salsa y la Alegría was aired for the first time on November 1, 2016. On the program he mixed music, culture, and national and international politics.

In addition to this, he interviewed several politicians, one of whom was the current president of the National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

