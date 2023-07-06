Ecuador’s presidential candidate for the Citizen Revolution (RC) movement, Luisa González, continues to lead the polls as of this Tuesday, July 4, ahead of the early elections scheduled for August 20.

According to the polling firm Negocios y Estrategias, led by public opinion researcher Iván Sierra, the initial indications are positive for the RC candidate, with 41% of the voting intention in her favor.

The study was carried out between June 22 and 26 across the eight provinces in the state with the largest populations—on the coast, the highlands, and the east of the Andean country—equivalent to 70% of the electoral roll.

According to the survey, candidates Otto Sonnenholzner (11%) and Yaku Pérez (10%) are vying for second place in voter support.

However, the survey reflected that 38% of the sample displayed indecision, representing both a challenge and an opportunity for all candidates, according to Sierra.

Likewise, the survey further detailed that Sonnenholzner and Pérez are two of the most well known candidates, although González has the best ratio between positive and negative opinions.

Negocios y Estrategias has been conducting public opinion and market research in Ecuador, and ten other countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region, for over 26 years.

The RC movement—created by former President Rafael Correa—has recently been shown to have increasing popular support in the provincial and municipal elections held on February 5, in which its candidates won the most important prefectures and mayors’ offices in the country.

González has announced that public investment and returning security to the population of this South American nation are among the main objectives of her government program. A number of analysts suggest that the RC movement is the political force that currently holds the greatest winning chance for these elections.

(Prensa Latina)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

