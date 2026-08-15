Three-Month Measure Will Cut Diesel and Gasoline Prices by 15% to 20% for Selected Transport Workers.

On Friday, Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori announced a subsidy of between 15% and 20% on the price of diesel and gasoline targeted at freight and passenger transport operators, mototaxi drivers and river transport operators.

Through this decision, which will provisionally remain in effect for three months starting Aug. 15, the far-right politician is attempting to contain massive protests and a transport strike in the Amazonian region of Ucayali that were triggered by her decision to increase fuel prices.

Previously, Fujimori justified her energy policy by citing the increase in fuel prices caused by the U.S. war on Iran and “obstacles to distribution worldwide.”

The subsidy will remain in effect for three months because it is an “extraordinary, responsible and temporary” measure, the Peruvian president said, acknowledging that the increase in fuel costs has generated “many complaints.”

The text reads:

“Peru in flames: Just days after taking office, Keiko Fujimori deregulated fuel prices, triggering a collapse in the lives of Peruvians, who took to the streets and announced an indefinite strike. Will she resort to exterminating people like her father did?”

During the protests in Ucayali, one person died in an ambulance that was unable to take the person to a health center Thursday because of road blockades in the Peruvian Amazon region.

Economy Minister Elmer Cuba confirmed that the targeted subsidy will apply throughout the country to diesel used in mass freight and passenger transportation.

In the case of mototaxi and motorized raft transportation, the subsidy will take about three weeks to implement because the state does not have an updated registry of those transport operators. However, the process could take less time if mayors help register the beneficiaries.

(Telesur) by JF