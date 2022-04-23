Survey: Does Anyone Still Trust the Venezuelan Opposition?

As Venezuela advances in its economic recovery and the 2024 presidential election approaches, a recent survey has shown that most Venezuelans think that the opposition is grappling with deep schisms, lack of public credibility, and great distrust.

A recent study released by the anti-chavista consulting firm Meganalisis has shown that there is a perception that the right-wing opposition lacks leadership. Some of those surveyed even completely disqualified those political sectors that oppose the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The survey carried out between March 22 and 31, with a sample group of 1,049 persons, indicated that 82.3% of those interviewed expressed their distrust of the Venezuelan opposition parties against a 10.2% who still consider it trustworthy, while 7.5% did not answer.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Opposition More Divided: Do They Want Sanctions or Not?





The survey also demonstrated that a total of 78.1% of those surveyed dismiss the opposition since they consider that most of the parties “have been bought by the government and collaborate with Chavismo.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Extreme Right Lashes Out at Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández (Diplomatic Relations with Venezuela) Accomplishments and shortcomings

The Meganalisis survey also addressed other aspects related to the perceived failures in public services, such as the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP) program which is in charge of the distribution of food in working class and poor communities. However, the survey does not make reference to the main factor which has directly affected all “normality” in Venezuela, which continued even in the midst of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic—the US-imposed sanctions and financial blockade. In 2021, a Meganalisis poll had shown Juan Guaidó’s “resounding fall” in credibility, by registering the former representative’s lowest popularity rating. At that time, Guaidó had already fallen to just a 4% support. Featured image: Henry Ramos Allup (center), Henrique Capriles (right) and Lilian Tintori (farthest right), some of the faces of the Venezuelan opposition. Photo: RedRadioVE. (RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.