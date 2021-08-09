Talks in Mexico to Discuss Seven Issues – Chavismo vs. All Oppositions

On Sunday, August 8, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, informed that “in the next few days, the exact date and venue of the dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition to be held in Mexico will be announced. There are seven issues on the agenda that will be debated.”

“About [the talks in] Mexico there is a lot to say,” continued President Maduro. “The dialogue with the opposition started in September 2019. From there came the National Assembly (AN) elections and these mega-elections. As of this year, we resumed the dialogue with the G4 [extreme right opposition] and there is a written document for this dialogue. There are seven issues on the agenda that are being debated. In the next few days the time and venue of the negotiation will be announced.”

“We believe in dialogue as a path, as the way to listen and understand one another,” added the president. “Since I have been president, the words that I have said the most are dialogue, understanding and union.”

The Venezuelan head of state asserted that the Bolivarian government is firm on three conditions for the dialogue in Mexico: lifting of the sanctions against the Venezuelan economy and the Venezuelan people, recognition of the legitimate institutions of Venezuela, and renunciation of the path of conspiracy against the nation.

Regarding negotiations with the United States government, the Venezuelan president stated that “today we do not have any communication with the White House, the only ones who have that communication are the representatives of the G4 opposition.”

However, he asserted that “we believe that the doors must be opened so that all the oppositions can participate; it is another condition that we have for the dialogue.”

The president made these statements after voting in the open primary elections of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), held on Sunday. Regarding the election, he reiterated that “it is a tremendous contribution to the consolidation of peace and political dialogue, a demonstration of how direct democracy is exercised.”

Featured image: Former deputy Juan Guaidó, Leopoldo López, Maria Corina Machado and Enrique Capriles, who form the extreme right part of the multiple Venezuelan oppositions. Photo courtesy of El Nacional.

