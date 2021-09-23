The Boston Group Supports Mexico Talks

This Wednesday, September 22, the Boston Group, a group originally made up of Venezuelan and US parliamentarians, made public its support for the negotiation process taking place in Mexico City between the Venezuelan government and the opposition represented in the Unitary Platform, with the facilitation of Norway, and accompanied by the Netherlands and Russia.

In a statement, the group recognized the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and expressed its support for the talks being held in Mexico City.

In this regard, it welcomed the efforts of the governments of Mexico, Norway, Russia, and the Netherlands to encourage an agreement between both parties.

Likewise, the Boston Group stated that it supports “the intention of the negotiators to extend the consultation to all sectors of the country so that, as a Venezuelan society, we can present ideas and options for their due consideration.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Denounces Serious Violation of Agreements Signed in Mexico

It also proposed developing follow-up mechanisms to monitor the results of the negotiations and ensure their success, and proposed that the parties consider establishing a process of reconciliation and national dialogue, with the participation of representatives of various sectors of the country, to address the most important issues of the Venezuelan political crisis.

Below is the full text of the statement:

Boston Group Statement

In support of the negotiations for the future of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Caracas, September 22, 2021

From the Boston Group,

We support the existing negotiation process between the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Venezuelan Unitary Platform, initiated in Mexico City.

RELATED CONTENT: Social Movements in Mexico Reiterate Support for Venezuela (CELAC)

We acknowledge the hospitality of the United Mexican States, its people and its President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the contribution of the Kingdom of Norway as facilitator, of the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of the Netherlands as companions, to help reunite the parties to the negotiations.

We note the expressions of openness towards the negotiation process on the part of the international community.

We recall that, since the declaration of November 29, 2002, the Boston Group has committed itself to ways of dialogue and reconciliation that allow all Venezuelans to resolve differences and agree on paths based on mutual respect that lead to peaceful, democratic and permanent solutions.

We emphasize that the Boston Group has been made up of deputies and former deputies from different parliamentary periods since its foundation in 2002 to the present, as well as specialist citizens from civil society and social movements in various areas and from different currents of thought, those who participate in a personal capacity and do not compromise their political, private, or state organizations.

We note that the Boston Group since its founding has worked to integrate leaders and institutions from the United States and Europe in order to promote good relations with all Venezuelans.

We affirm that the Boston Group works, based on the Harvard University conflict resolution methodology, trust building and reconciliation. Consistent with this method, it is offered as a table of ideas and options that can be considered by the parties in charge of any official negotiation.

We reaffirm that the Boston Group has had the financial support of the Norwegian Center for Conflict Resolution (NOREF) and The Open Society Foundation, to form working groups that have developed ideas and concrete proposals that can be considered by the parties in the current negotiation process in Mexico or another that follows.

We ratify that the Boston Group as an eminently Venezuelan initiative that serves as an instance for building trust and reconciliation in support of existing dialogues, offers concrete and well-analyzed ideas to achieve results in humanitarian aid, food security, health, services public, oil and economic development.

Consequently, from The Boston Group

• We fully support the current negotiation process in Mexico City and any that follows.

• We support the intention of the negotiators to broaden the consultation to all sectors of the country so that we as a Venezuelan society can present ideas and options for their due consideration.

• We offer the negotiating parties concrete ideas and options generated by our working groups.

• We raised with the negotiators the importance of developing the follow-up mechanism to monitor the results of the negotiations and ensure their success.

• We suggest that negotiators consider establishing a National Dialogue and Reconciliation process, with the participation of representatives from various sectors of Venezuela, to address the most important issues of the Venezuelan political crisis.

Finally, the Boston Group maintains a firm commitment to collaborate with other civil society organizations and social movements, which seek the peaceful resolution of the Venezuelan political crisis through dialogue and negotiation.

To this end, the Boston Group in General Assembly approves this declaration. In Caracas, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on the twenty-second day of September 2021.

Featured image: Venezuelan government, opposition, Mexico and Norway during the signing of the memorandum that formalize the initiation of the Mexico Talks. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL