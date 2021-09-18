Venezuela Denounces Serious Violation of Agreements Signed in Mexico

The Head of Venezuela’s government delegation to the Mexico Talks, Jorge Rodríguez, reported that the Venezuelan government categorically rejects the serious violation of the agreements signed by opposition elements and their foreign sponsors, who have already dedicated themselves to sabotaging and evading their commitments established in the Memorandum of Understanding signed on August 13. Rodríguez specifically addressed the agreement concerning the restoration of the assets and resources belonging to Venezuela, held abroad or in foreign bank accounts.

Through his official account on Twitter @jorgerpsuv, Rodríguez wrote: “Faced with the serious violation of the agreements signed in Mexico on the recovery of our assets, we are in the presence of a flagrant theft of assets that belong only to Venezuelans.”

In this same tweet a statement was posted, highlighting that “the recent decision by the government of Colombia to appropriate and take control of the company Monómeros Colombo Venezolanos, a subsidiary of Pequiven (PDVSA), in addition to the letter made public by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury, in which it states that it could authorize the sale of CITGO Petroleum shares as of January 2022, and shameful and anti-national statements by the Voluntad Popular [Popular Will] and Primero Justicia [Justice First] parties reveal a fierce struggle between groups and interests for control of both companies, and the intention to denationalize these assets, or assign them to foreign powers, in absolute violation of the constitutional order of Venezuela.”

In this sense, the official document added that these unfortunate events demonstrate not only the irresponsible behavior of opposition factors participating in the dialogue in Mexico, but also represent an obvious threat to the patrimony, resources and assets of Venezuela by those who, taking advantage the support of the US government, proceeded to pillage and loot these companies that belong to the entire Venezuelan people.

The Venezuelan government, through this statement, reiterated that it will not rest until it fully recovers the assets severely “violated by the Unilateral Coercive Measures imposed by the United States, the European Union and other states since 2015, and will use all legal, diplomatic, political, and economic resources at its disposal to fully restore its economic rights.”

The following is the full text of the statement issued by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela:

Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Dialogue table in Mexico

Government Delegation

Statement:

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the attempt of the opposition operators present in the Dialogue and Negotiation Table and its foreign sponsors to sabotage, constrain, and evade the commitments established in the Memorandum of Understanding, signed last August 13 in Mexico City, trying to ignore the issues that concern the rescue of heritage, resources, and assets belonging to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as established in Agenda item No. 3 of the aforementioned Memorandum.

With surprise and shame, the country has witnessed in the last hours a series of serious events and dangerous public statements that show the criminal nature of the operation of looting and robbing the national patrimony, under the protection of the so called “Interim Government,” a strategy designed from abroad and executed by its internal political operators.

The recent decision of the Government of Colombia to appropriate and take control of the company Monómeros Colombo Venezolanos, a subsidiary of Pequiven; the letter made public by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department stating that it could authorize the sale of CITGO Petroleum shares as of January 2022; and the shameful and anti-national declarations of the Voluntad Popular and Primero Justicia parties reveal a fierce struggle between groups and interests for control of both companies and the intention to denationalize these assets or assign them to foreign powers in absolute violation of the constitutional order in Venezuela.

These very serious events reveal not only the irresponsible behavior of opposition operators sitting in Mexico City, but also the real threat that looms over the patrimony, resources and assets of Venezuela by those who—with the support of the United States—assaulted and looted companies that belong to all the Venezuelan people.

Covered in these declarations, it is intended to breach the commitment signed on August 13 that obliges both the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform, to seek concrete ways to rescue the patrimony, resources and assets of the Republic and restore the sovereign right of Venezuela to them.

The constitutional President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has been emphatic in stating that the government’s participation in the Mexican dialogue aims to return extremist and violent opposition factors to democracy, strengthen peace and political coexistence, and fundamentally, to specify through a sincere and transparent negotiation, the economic guarantees of the Venezuelan State, restoring the rights of our country to the sovereign management of its patrimony, resources, and assets.

The Bolivarian government alerts the people of Venezuela, the countries accompanying the dialogue, and the mediation led by the Kingdom of Norway, of this attempt to ignore the agreements reached, of causing a breakdown in the dialogue and negotiation process, and reiterates its will to reach a comprehensive agreement and partial agreements that benefit our people, in accordance with the commitment signed on August 13, and overcome the disastrous period that began with the failed strategy of “regime change” in Venezuela.

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will not rest in any scenario until it has fully recovered all its patrimony, resources, and assets, violated by the Unilateral Coercive Measures imposed by the United States, the European Union and other States since 2015, and will use all legal, diplomatic, political and economic resources available to it to fully restore its economic rights.

-Caracas, September 17, 2021

Featured image: Jorge Rodriguez shows the memorandum that formalized the launching of the Mexico Talks. File photo.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL