The Guardian exposes a traveling spectacle where AI founders, corporate money, and state power fuse into a mobile myth machine celebrating a sanitized America. Behind the patriotic theater lies a coordinated apparatus—federal funding, private donors, and ideological institutions—shaping what history is told and what is buried. This is a deeper struggle over power, where a system in crisis rewrites its origins to mask the contradiction between its ideals and its material reality. Against this machinery, educators, organizers, and communities are building a counter-history rooted in truth, struggle, and the lived experience of the oppressed.

By Prince Kapone – Apr 29, 2026

The Museum on Wheels Where Empire Teaches Children to Forget

Ed Pilkington’s narrative framing: the nation is presented as a sacred freedom project born from heroic white founders, not as a settler-colonial republic forged through slavery, Indigenous dispossession, territorial conquest, and class rule. The second is transfer: Washington’s revolutionary image is made to bless Trump’s political project, as though the old plantation republic has been waiting 250 years for a real-estate monarch to complete its destiny. The third is glittering generalities: “freedom,” “liberty,” “equality,” “God,” “patriot,” and “America” are thrown around like confetti at a ruling-class parade, emptied of material content and refilled with obedience. The fourth is omission: slavery appears as a regrettable wrinkle, Native genocide barely appears at all, and the conquest of Mexican land vanishes like a magician’s assistant in a flag-colored box. The fifth is testimonial: AI Washington, Trump, PragerU, Hillsdale, and carefully chosen “heroes” are assembled to tell children that capitalism, Christianity, and America are one holy trinity. The sixth is card stacking: the exhibit gathers the founding documents, heroic battles, patriotic paintings, and divine language while quietly sweeping the auction block, the burned village, the stolen continent, and the plantation ledger under the truck. Ed Pilkington’s “‘Freedom Trucks’: a tour of Trump’s skewed tribute to American history – on 18 wheels” , published in The Guardian on April 29, 2026, takes the reader inside one of Donald Trump’s semiquincentennial “Freedom Trucks,” six mobile museums touring the country ahead of the United States’ 250th anniversary. The basic report is simple enough: these 18-wheel patriotic roadshows, powered by PragerU, present an interactive version of American history where AI George Washington talks to visitors, children sign facsimiles of founding documents, “American heroes” beam from museum walls, God hovers over the republic like a celestial landlord, and Trump appears at the end like the orange-tinted executor of Providence. Washington opens the show. Trump closes it. There, in miniature, is the entire ideological operation: the founding myth is not being remembered; it is being transferred, polished, baptized, corporatized, digitized, and delivered back to the public as obedience training.The Guardian, of course, approaches this spectacle from the standpoint of liberal alarm. It sees the danger clearly enough: Trump’s personality cult, Christian nationalism, historical whitewashing, public-private donor murk, PragerU’s youth-targeted propaganda machine, and the cheerful conversion of national memory into a rolling recruitment booth for reaction. As a liberal Western outlet, however, The Guardian remains most comfortable treating the matter as a distortion of American democracy rather than an exposure of American democracy’s original contradiction. It is disturbed by Trump’s rewriting of history, but less able to say that the official history of the United States has always required rewriting, laundering, bleaching, and deodorizing. The house was built on stolen land and enslaved labor; Trump merely arrives with gold paint, AI animation, and a donor package.Pilkington writes as a professional liberal journalist with a sharp eye for authoritarian theater. He notices the staging: Washington crossing the Delaware on the side of the truck, “Welcome Patriots!” scrawled outside, “In God We Trust” glowing inside, and Trump’s video sermon waiting at the exit like the gift shop of a dying empire. He also does important work by letting visitors speak. A wounded Gulf War veteran calls Trump kingly. A Black teenager feels the need to ask permission before criticizing the president inside an exhibit about freedom. A Trump supporter celebrates the possibility that Iran will be “freed,” by which she means bombed into submission by the empire’s favorite missionary department, the Pentagon. A religious mother sees Trump as divinely appointed. The article lets the contradiction walk around in cowboy boots and fairground dust.The propaganda devices inside the Freedom Truck are not subtle. The first is: the nation is presented as a sacred freedom project born from heroic white founders, not as a settler-colonial republic forged through slavery, Indigenous dispossession, territorial conquest, and class rule. The second is: Washington’s revolutionary image is made to bless Trump’s political project, as though the old plantation republic has been waiting 250 years for a real-estate monarch to complete its destiny. The third is: “freedom,” “liberty,” “equality,” “God,” “patriot,” and “America” are thrown around like confetti at a ruling-class parade, emptied of material content and refilled with obedience. The fourth is: slavery appears as a regrettable wrinkle, Native genocide barely appears at all, and the conquest of Mexican land vanishes like a magician’s assistant in a flag-colored box. The fifth is: AI Washington, Trump, PragerU, Hillsdale, and carefully chosen “heroes” are assembled to tell children that capitalism, Christianity, and America are one holy trinity. The sixth is: the exhibit gathers the founding documents, heroic battles, patriotic paintings, and divine language while quietly sweeping the auction block, the burned village, the stolen continent, and the plantation ledger under the truck. The Guardian’s article succeeds in showing that the Freedom Truck is less a museum than a mobile myth factory. But the deeper excavation must begin where liberal critique usually stops. This is not just Trump corrupting history. This is the U.S. ruling class in crisis, rolling its founding legend through fairgrounds and schools because the present is too ugly to explain honestly. When a nation at war, armed to the teeth, ruled by billionaires, and haunted by its crimes must teach children that it was chosen by God to embody freedom, we are not looking at history education. We are looking at counterinsurgency on wheels.

When Power Can’t Defend the Present, It Rewrites the Past

Step back from the truck itself and the pattern becomes unmistakable. This is not just a strange political project or a flashy piece of Trump-era propaganda. It is something older and more familiar: a ruling class trying to hold onto its authority by reshaping how people understand the world. When a system can no longer justify itself through lived reality—through people’s actual experiences of work, war, inequality, and repression—it turns to history. It reaches backward, cleans things up, cuts things out, and tells a story that makes the present seem natural, inevitable, even righteous.The Freedom Truck is one piece of that effort. It takes a past already smoothed over and sands it down even further. The contradictions that sit at the heart of American history—freedom alongside slavery, democracy alongside dispossession, equality alongside conquest—are not debated or explored. They are pushed aside. In their place comes a simple, clean narrative: a nation born in virtue, guided by God, carried forward by heroic men, and now waiting to be restored to greatness. It is a story designed not to explain, but to reassure.But that reassurance is doing heavy political work. Because once those buried facts come back into view—once people begin to see that the wealth of this country was built on stolen land and forced labor, that its expansion meant the destruction of entire nations, that its promises of equality were always limited and contested—the whole picture changes. The United States stops looking like a beacon and starts looking like a battlefield. History stops being a source of pride alone and becomes a record of struggle: between classes, between races, between those who hold power and those forced to fight for it.This is why the omissions matter so much. They are not accidental gaps or innocent simplifications. They are necessary to keep the story intact. If you tell the full truth, the story no longer holds together. If you show Jefferson as both author of liberty and owner of hundreds of enslaved people, if you show westward expansion as both opportunity and conquest, if you show independence as both rebellion and the beginning of a new system of domination, then the clean narrative breaks apart. And once it breaks, people start asking different questions—about power, about ownership, about who benefits and who pays.Trump’s role in all this is not to invent the myth, but to push it harder, more openly, and with fewer restraints. Where earlier versions of the story tried to balance pride with a limited acknowledgment of injustice, this version drops the balancing act. It insists on celebration. It treats criticism as betrayal. It wraps the nation in religious language so that its history feels sacred rather than political. And it delivers that message not just through speeches or textbooks, but through a coordinated effort that includes schools, media, public events, and now these traveling exhibits.What makes this moment different is the intensity. The push to control how history is taught, what books are allowed, what institutions can say, and what children are encouraged to believe is happening at the same time that the country faces deep contradictions—wars abroad, widening inequality, political division, and a growing sense among many that the system is not working for them. The more those contradictions sharpen, the more pressure there is to manage how people interpret them. Step back from the truck itself and the pattern becomes unmistakable. This is not just a strange political project or a flashy piece of Trump-era propaganda. It is something older and more familiar: a ruling class trying to hold onto its authority by reshaping how people understand the world. When a system can no longer justify itself through lived reality—through people’s actual experiences of work, war, inequality, and repression—it turns to history. It reaches backward, cleans things up, cuts things out, and tells a story that makes the present seem natural, inevitable, even righteous.The Freedom Truck is one piece of that effort. It takes a past already smoothed over and sands it down even further. The contradictions that sit at the heart of American history—freedom alongside slavery, democracy alongside dispossession, equality alongside conquest—are not debated or explored. They are pushed aside. In their place comes a simple, clean narrative: a nation born in virtue, guided by God, carried forward by heroic men, and now waiting to be restored to greatness. It is a story designed not to explain, but to reassure.But that reassurance is doing heavy political work. Because once those buried facts come back into view—once people begin to see that the wealth of this country was built on stolen land and forced labor, that its expansion meant the destruction of entire nations, that its promises of equality were always limited and contested—the whole picture changes. The United States stops looking like a beacon and starts looking like a battlefield. History stops being a source of pride alone and becomes a record of struggle: between classes, between races, between those who hold power and those forced to fight for it.This is why the omissions matter so much. They are not accidental gaps or innocent simplifications. They are necessary to keep the story intact. If you tell the full truth, the story no longer holds together. If you show Jefferson as both author of liberty and owner of hundreds of enslaved people, if you show westward expansion as both opportunity and conquest, if you show independence as both rebellion and the beginning of a new system of domination, then the clean narrative breaks apart. And once it breaks, people start asking different questions—about power, about ownership, about who benefits and who pays.Trump’s role in all this is not to invent the myth, but to push it harder, more openly, and with fewer restraints. Where earlier versions of the story tried to balance pride with a limited acknowledgment of injustice, this version drops the balancing act. It insists on celebration. It treats criticism as betrayal. It wraps the nation in religious language so that its history feels sacred rather than political. And it delivers that message not just through speeches or textbooks, but through a coordinated effort that includes schools, media, public events, and now these traveling exhibits.What makes this moment different is the intensity. The push to control how history is taught, what books are allowed, what institutions can say, and what children are encouraged to believe is happening at the same time that the country faces deep contradictions—wars abroad, widening inequality, political division, and a growing sense among many that the system is not working for them. The more those contradictions sharpen, the more pressure there is to manage how people interpret them. And that is what the Freedom Truck is ultimately about. It is not just telling people where the country came from. It is telling them how to think about where the country is now. It says: trust the story, not your experience. Trust the founders, not the evidence. Trust the nation, not your doubts. It offers a ready-made answer to questions people are increasingly asking. But there is a limit to how far that can go. Because people do not live inside exhibits. They live in a reality shaped by wages, by debt, by policing, by war, by opportunity denied and struggle endured. When the story they are told drifts too far from what they see and feel, the gap becomes impossible to ignore. And it is in that gap—between the myth and the lived reality—that new understanding begins to take shape. The Freedom Truck tries to close that gap. It tries to smooth it over with spectacle, technology, and patriotic language. But in doing so, it reveals just how wide the gap has become. Within the United States, We Must Embrace Revolutionary Defeatism

(Weaponized Information)