The AI image as a whole seems to represent a contrast between the idealized and celebratory version of history (above) and the harsher, more painful realities (below), inviting reflection on how historical memory is constructed and which aspects are highlighted or hidden. Photo: Prince Kapone.

The AI image as a whole seems to represent a contrast between the idealized and celebratory version of history (above) and the harsher, more painful realities (below), inviting reflection on how historical memory is constructed and which aspects are highlighted or hidden. Photo: Prince Kapone.