 Trump Neither Selected Delcy Rodríguez Nor Governs Venezuela – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
January 17, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez (center), accompanied by National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez (left) and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello (right), holds a press conference, Caracas, Venezuela, January 14, 2026. Photo: Ding Hongfa/Xinhua News.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez (center), accompanied by National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez (left) and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello (right), holds a press conference, Caracas, Venezuela, January 14, 2026. Photo: Ding Hongfa/Xinhua News.

Translate »