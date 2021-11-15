Tweet for Cuba Announced in the US

During these days, the platforms radio-miami.org and www.pazamor.org will give news about the restart of the school year in Cuba, the arrival of tourists to the largest of the Antilles starting next Tuesday, as well as other topics of interest related to the restoration of normality in the Caribbean country.

According to the announcement, published on the Radio Miami page, there will be six tags to be used: #Cubaseabrealmundo #happyCUBA, #TEAMOCUBA #CubaesAmor #RadioMIAMITV and #pazAmor, and the call extends to all social and communication media.

PazAmor is a non-profit organization to spread the truth about Cuba.

Its members belong to the emigrant community in the United States, maintain that the best help for families on the island is for the U.S. government to lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade that lasts six decades.