Tweet for Cuba Announced in the US
According to the announcement, published on the Radio Miami page, there will be six tags to be used: #Cubaseabrealmundo #happyCUBA, #TEAMOCUBA #CubaesAmor #RadioMIAMITV and #pazAmor, and the call extends to all social and communication media.RELATED CONTENT: Cuban President Díaz-Canel Meets Executive Director of Pastors for Peace
PazAmor is a non-profit organization to spread the truth about Cuba.
Its members belong to the emigrant community in the United States, maintain that the best help for families on the island is for the U.S. government to lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade that lasts six decades.
Featured image: Cuban classroom filled with kids.
